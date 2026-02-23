(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MAKO Challenge 2026

    MAKO Challenge 2026

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Ian Delossantos 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    Navy Reserve Sailors from U.S. Fleet Forces, U.S. 2nd Fleet, and U.S. 4th Fleet with Adm. Karl Thomas, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, at the Navy Warfare Development Center in Norfolk, Virginia, for MAKO Challenge 2026 from Feb. 19-22. The MAKO series is designed to provide Reserve Sailors hands-on experience within the Operational Level of War environment including a Maritime Operations Center scenario. (U.S. Navy photo by Ian Delossantos)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 15:01
    Photo ID: 9534693
    VIRIN: 260222-N-CI480-1005
    Resolution: 5103x3353
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAKO Challenge 2026 [Image 2 of 2], by Ian Delossantos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

