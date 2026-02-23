Navy Reserve Sailors from U.S. Fleet Forces, U.S. 2nd Fleet, and U.S. 4th Fleet with Adm. Karl Thomas, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, at the Navy Warfare Development Center in Norfolk, Virginia, for MAKO Challenge 2026 from Feb. 19-22. The MAKO series is designed to provide Reserve Sailors hands-on experience within the Operational Level of War environment including a Maritime Operations Center scenario. (U.S. Navy photo by Ian Delossantos)
