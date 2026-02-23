(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pittsburgh District and Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission to kick off Chartiers Creek Feasibility Study

    CANONSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Andrew Byrne 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Col. Nicholas Melin, commander of the Pittsburgh District, will sign a cost-share agreement with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission to conduct a flood risk-management feasibility study of the Chartiers Creek watershed in Allegheny and Washington counties.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 13:17
    Photo ID: 9534416
    VIRIN: 260224-A-XW512-1001
    Resolution: 3695x2771
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: CANONSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pittsburgh District and Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission to kick off Chartiers Creek Feasibility Study, by Andrew Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Watershed
    Feasibility Study
    Chartiers Creek
    Cost-Share Agreement
    Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission

