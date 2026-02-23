Pittsburgh District and Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission to kick off Chartiers Creek Feasibility Study

Photo By Andrew Byrne | Col. Nicholas Melin, commander of the Pittsburgh District, will sign a cost-share agreement with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission to conduct a flood risk-management feasibility study of the Chartiers Creek watershed in Allegheny and Washington counties. see less | View Image Page

WHO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

WHAT: Col. Nicholas Melin, commander of the Pittsburgh District, will sign a cost-share agreement with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission to conduct a flood risk-management feasibility study of the Chartiers Creek watershed in Allegheny and Washington counties.

WHEN: March 9, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission office, 42 21st Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

WHY: The Chartiers Creek extends 48 miles from Washington County downstream to the Ohio River. In recent decades, the creek’s watershed has experienced frequent, systemic flooding, increasing flood- and life-safety risks to communities. The feasibility study will examine the approximately 277 square-mile area to evaluate possible flood-control management solutions and alternatives to reduce risk for the more than 250,000 residents living within the watershed.

The study is authorized under the 2022 Water Resources and Development Act (WRDA). Conducting it efficiently is part of the district’s core mission priorities, including modernizing business processes. Under the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works’ ‘Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork’ initiative, the project seeks to leverage data-driven intelligence and reduce red tape needed to deliver infrastructure for the nation.

"The U.S. Army’s Civil Works program has been an invaluable cornerstone since our Nation’s founding," said Adam Telle, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works. “Our ‘Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork’ initiative will ensure available resources are allocated to the most critical water resources projects that will deliver the greatest benefits to our country."

Media are invited to attend the event. To RSVP, contact mailto:CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil.

BACKGROUND: Section 408 of the WRDA of 2022 authorizes the Pittsburgh District to address critical water resources and support water-related developments and concerns across the district’s 26,000 square-mile region.

Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. It includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 22 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood-control reservoirs, 42 local flood-protection projects, and other projects to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources infrastructure and environment.

Visit us on https://www.facebook.com/PittsburghUSACE/, https://www.instagram.com/PittsburghUSACE , DVIDS, and our website.