    Consistency – The Bedrock of Leadership

    
    
    
    
    
    
    Consistency – The Bedrock of Leadership

    SWANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    Tech. Sgt. Brooke Logan, an egress specialist assigned to the Ohio National guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, poses in front of an F-16. Logan participated in a leadership challenge at the wing and was selected as the top submission for her impactful thoughts on the qualities of leadership. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker

    

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026
    Photo ID: 9534133
    VIRIN: 260218-Z-ZJ624-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: SWANTON, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Consistency – The Bedrock of Leadership, by SMSgt Beth Holliker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Consistency – The Bedrock of Leadership

    

    Leadership

