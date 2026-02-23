Consistency – The Bedrock of Leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Brooke Logan, an egress specialist assigned to the Ohio National guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, poses in front of an F-16. Logan participated in a leadership challenge at the wing and was selected as the top submission for her impactful thoughts on the qualities of leadership. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker