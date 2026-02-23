Consistency – The Bedrock of Leadership

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker | Tech. Sgt. Brooke Logan, an egress specialist assigned to the Ohio National guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, poses in front of an F-16. Logan participated in a leadership challenge at the wing and was selected as the top submission for her impactful thoughts on the qualities of leadership. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker see less | View Image Page

Leadership: the age-old topic of what makes a good leader that has been researched and debated for centuries.

Is a good leader born, or does one grow and develop those traits throughout life? Is there a model that should be followed or is leadership situational? Are there specific traits that a good leader must possess? Are the qualities that made one a good leader 50 years ago the same qualities that make a good leader today?

Master Sgt. Mark Close, maintenance accessories superintendent assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, determined that it was time to explore the topic of leadership from a younger generations’ perspective.

“I challenged our young Airmen and noncommissioned officers to take part in this project,” said Close. “I proposed the question, ‘What does it mean to be a good leader,’ and asked for them to include honest feedback and expectations they have of their current leaders.”

More than 30 Airmen in the accessories section took part in the challenge, but one submission stood out above the rest.

“All of the submissions were excellent,” continued Close. “Tech. Sgt. Brooke Logan’s submission was powerful and insightful, focusing on a philosophy that moves beyond traditional, generic platitudes and focuses on daily, actionable choices that define a true leader.”

Close compiled all 32 submissions into a binder and is encouraging Airmen to take time to read each one and reflect on the topic of leadership as they grow in their careers and assume leadership roles at the wing.

“Not only was this project a success, it was meaningful,” Close said. “I plan to do this again in the future, with a different topic. But, right now, I am encouraging others to read Logan’s submission and challenging other sections across the wing to join in our leadership challenge to help others learn and grow into our future leaders.”

What does it mean to be a good leader – by Tech. Sgt. Brooke Logan

The qualities of a good leader have been endlessly examined in books, lectures, and podcasts, all offering guides for us to become better people, better Airmen and better leaders. In today's world, with the internet at our fingertips and history behind us, we do not lack for iconic men and women to guide us. Yet, the real challenge isn't finding a model, but realizing that leadership is not a cookie-cutter formula. Effective leadership is a personal alchemy; a unique blend of qualities that each person must discover, hone and adapt for themselves and their subordinates. Reflecting on the great leaders I have worked with, I have found that their impact stems from a powerful combination of three traits: Consistency, Empathy, and Empowerment.

Consistency is the bedrock of leadership. More than any other quality, it is the daily commitment to a standard that earns the confidence of those we lead. This means showing up not just for our airmen, but for ourselves-in the gym, in our work and in our relationships. This unwavering presence demonstrates reliability. It transforms a leader's actions into a predictable pattern of integrity, which builds the trust necessary for true loyalty and followership to take root.

Empathy is perhaps the most misunderstood quality in military leadership. Often dismissed as a "soft skill," it is mistakenly confused with sympathy. True operational empathy, however, is not about feeling for your people; it is about understanding them-their motivations, their stressors and their perspectives. This understanding is a critical tool. It allows a leader to mentor more effectively by tailoring their approach to each person. More importantly, it builds the psychological safety needed for an Airman to be vulnerable, making a leader better suited to recognize the subtle signs of crisis and intervene before a potentially deadly situation unfolds.

Empowerment is vital, because it is the engine of growth. It is the act of granting Airmen the autonomy to take ownership, to build confidence and to both fail and succeed on their own merit. A leader who fails to empower creates dependency, producing an Airman unable to function without constant supervision. However, empowerment is not abandonment, it is not throwing someone "to the wolves." It is a deliberate balance of support, trust, accountability and autonomy. It means providing the necessary training and resources, clearly defining the objective and then stepping back to provide support, while trusting your people to execute, knowing that this is how we forge the confident and capable leaders of tomorrow.

Ultimately, leadership is not a mythical quality attainable by a chosen few. It is a choice. A series of deliberate actions repeated daily. These three qualities are not separate pillars, but an interconnected framework. Each quality works to support the others. The best leaders prove that by showing up, understanding their people and trusting them to grow, they do more than just complete a mission: they build the future of the force, one Airman at a time.