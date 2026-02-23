(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2CR CEC EQR range [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2CR CEC EQR range

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Combat Engineer Company, 2nd Cavalry Regiment line up behind a shielding blanket during demolition training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 24, 2026. 2CR provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater in support of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 09:59
    Photo ID: 9533885
    VIRIN: 260224-A-BS310-1355
    Resolution: 6653x4435
    Size: 9.43 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR CEC EQR range [Image 7 of 7], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2CR CEC EQR range
    2CR CEC EQR range
    2CR CEC EQR range
    2CR CEC EQR range
    2CR CEC EQR range
    2CR CEC EQR range
    2CR CEC EQR range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady
    SwordOfFreedom
    training
    engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery