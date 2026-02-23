2CR CEC EQR range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Combat Engineer Company, 2nd Cavalry Regiment line up behind a shielding blanket during demolition training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 24, 2026. 2CR provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater in support of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)