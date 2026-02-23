(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Soldier is Treated by Pfc. Maggie West During a Casualty in a Mass Casualty Training Event During Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Army Soldier is Treated by Pfc. Maggie West During a Casualty in a Mass Casualty Training Event During Combined Resolve 26-05

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    02.21.2026

    Photo by Spc. Noah Carlsson 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldier is treated by Pfc. Maggie West, of 101st Brigade Support Battalion, C Company, during a casualty in a mass casualty training event during Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 22, 2026. During CbR 26-5, the U.S. Army is implementing its Continuous Transformation initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Noah Carlsson)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 07:45
    Photo ID: 9533770
    VIRIN: 260224-A-SA875-1087
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.3 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldier is Treated by Pfc. Maggie West During a Casualty in a Mass Casualty Training Event During Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Noah Carlsson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CombinedResolve, StrongerTogether, 7ATC, JMRC, Hohenfels, EUCOM

