Cobra Gold 2026: Opening Ceremony

Key leaders with the U.S. Army and Royal Thai Armed Forces conduct the opening ceremony for Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 on Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand hosted the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with 8,000 troops from 30 nations participating in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthened regional partnerships and demonstrated U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)