NAVFAC EURAFCENT Experts Conduct LOTO Training in Greece

Luigi De Matteis, the Electrical Safe Acts for Employees (ESAFE) and Lock Out/Tag Out Program Manager for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), leads an electrical safety training session for Public Works Department Souda Bay, Greece technicians aboard Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece. The week-long event included in-person training and physical inspections to ensure compliance with NAVFAC requirements for handling hazardous energy. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Ioannis Kartsonakis.)