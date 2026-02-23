(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Experts Conduct LOTO Training in Greece

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Experts Conduct LOTO Training in Greece

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    02.19.2026

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Luigi De Matteis, the Electrical Safe Acts for Employees (ESAFE) and Lock Out/Tag Out Program Manager for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), leads an electrical safety training session for Public Works Department Souda Bay, Greece technicians aboard Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece. The week-long event included in-person training and physical inspections to ensure compliance with NAVFAC requirements for handling hazardous energy. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Ioannis Kartsonakis.)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 06:46
    Photo ID: 9533754
    VIRIN: 260220-N-N2115-1001
    Resolution: 1280x962
    Size: 253.14 KB
    Location: SOUDA BAY, GR
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Experts Conduct LOTO Training in Greece
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Experts Conduct LOTO Training in Greece

