    Cobra Gold 2026: Opening Ceremony

    THAILAND

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, Commanding General of America’s First Corps, speaks with U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Sean K. O’Neill and Royal Thai Army Gen. Ukris Boontanondha during the opening ceremony for Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand hosted the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with 8,000 troops from 30 nations participating in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthened regional partnerships and demonstrated U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 06:53
    Location: TH
    Cobra gold
    USINDOPACOM
    joint exercise
    THAILAND
    CG26

