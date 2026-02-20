Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 23, 2026) – Capt. Andrew Olsen, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), conducts an Operating Materials and Supplies inventory spot check with Gary Stephens, supply chain management Branch Supervisor for Public Works Department Naples, Italy. The visit was the first of required quarterly assessments to ensure inventory accountability and policy compliance, a key priority for the command. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Works Department Naples.)