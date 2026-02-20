(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operating Materials and Supplies Inventory Spot Check

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.19.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 23, 2026) – Capt. Andrew Olsen, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), conducts an Operating Materials and Supplies inventory spot check with Gary Stephens, supply chain management Branch Supervisor for Public Works Department Naples, Italy. The visit was the first of required quarterly assessments to ensure inventory accountability and policy compliance, a key priority for the command. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Works Department Naples.)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 04:37
    Photo ID: 9533663
    VIRIN: 260220-N-N2115-1009
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    NAVFAC
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT
    Seabees
    engineering
    US Navy
    NSA Naples

