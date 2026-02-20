156th CRG at Sentry South 26-2

A Spanish air force A400M Atlas aircraft taxis down the flightline during Sentry South 26-2 exercise at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Mississippi, Feb. 21, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 01:04
|Photo ID:
|9533585
|VIRIN:
|260221-Z-MF014-1001
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|7.7 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
