156th CRG at Sentry South 26-2

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Feliciano, air transportation journeyman, and Staff Sgt. Harvey Carcana, air transportation journeyman, both with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, unload cargo from a Spanish air force Airbus C295 aircraft during Sentry South 26-2 exercise at the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Mississippi, Feb. 21, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez)