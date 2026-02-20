(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NCTF-RH hosts Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment

    NCTF-RH hosts Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) staff and the Honorable Brendan P. Rogers, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment, discuss the a granular activated carbon water filtration system during a site visit to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Honolulu, Feb. 19, 2026. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026
    Photo ID: 9533299
    VIRIN: 260219-N-IS471-2057
    Resolution: 1973x2120
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCTF-RH hosts Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

