Photo of Logistics Specialist Senior Chief Petty Officer Kyle Bryant (right) and Culinary Specialist Senior Chief Petty Officer Kevin Atangan (left) during their visit to the future USNS Lansing (EPF 16) February 4, 2026, in Mobile, Alabama. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 15:25
|Photo ID:
|9532727
|VIRIN:
|260204-N-N1901-1003
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|651.02 KB
|Location:
|MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Sailors provides support to future USNS Lansing [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.