Soloist perform at U.S. Army Tuba Euphonium Workshop

Soloists Cristina Cutts, principal tuba of the Phoenix Symphony, Master Sgt. Adam Lessard, principal euphonium of The US Army Concert Band, and Mason Soria, principal tuba of the Los Angeles Philharmonic perform with The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own.” This concert is part of the annual U.S. Army Tuba-Euphonium Workshop, which features concerts, recitals, exhibits, masterclasses, and lectures by leading low-brass authorities from around the world. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera, February 21, 2026 in Arlington, Va.)