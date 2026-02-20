(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USECNAV visits MCRDSD

    USECNAV visits MCRDSD

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Alexandra Earl 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    The Honorable Hung Cao, Under Secretary of the Navy, conducts pull-ups at Marine Corps Recruiting and Retention School, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Feb. 19, 2026. During his visit, Cao met with senior leaders and Marines around the depot to discuss ways to improve recruit training and support the recruiting mission, along with learning about ways to improve the quality of life for the instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexandra M. Earl)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026
    Photo ID: 9532271
    VIRIN: 260219-M-LW191-1055
    Resolution: 4156x6234
    Size: 7.91 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USECNAV visits MCRDSD [Image 16 of 16], by Sgt Alexandra Earl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USECNAV, MCRDSD, MCRRS, DI School, RTR, WRR

