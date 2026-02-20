USECNAV visits MCRDSD

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Honorable Hung Cao, Under Secretary of the Navy, conducts pull-ups at Marine Corps Recruiting and Retention School, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Feb. 19, 2026. During his visit, Cao met with senior leaders and Marines around the depot to discuss ways to improve recruit training and support the recruiting mission, along with learning about ways to improve the quality of life for the instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexandra M. Earl)