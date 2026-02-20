(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USACE Buffalo District celebrates Engineer's Week

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District staff kick off Engineers Week at headquarters in Buffalo, NY on February 23. 2026. The event, themed “Transform Your Future,” celebrates the vital role engineers play in shaping resilient infrastructure and communities (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell).

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 12:03
    VIRIN: 260223-A-FB511-1690
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.49 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    This work, USACE Buffalo District celebrates Engineer's Week, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Buffalo District
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

