USACE Buffalo District celebrates Engineer’s Week

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District staff kick off Engineers Week at headquarters in Buffalo, NY on February 23. 2026. The event, themed “Transform Your Future,” celebrates the vital role engineers play in shaping resilient infrastructure and communities (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell).
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 12:03
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
