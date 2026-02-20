NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Feb. 9, 2026) Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, Rear Adm. Joe Cahill speaks with Cdr. William Burke, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) during a tour of the ship while visiting Naval Station Rota, Spain, Feb.9. The visit included discussions on operational readiness, crew development, and ongoing mission objectives. Paul Ignatius is in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Jonas Greer)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 03:37
|Photo ID:
|9531792
|VIRIN:
|260209-N-EH940-7708
|Resolution:
|1319x1979
|Size:
|849.13 KB
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
