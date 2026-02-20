(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rear Adm. Joe Cahill speaks with Cdr. William Burke, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) [Image 1 of 2]

    Rear Adm. Joe Cahill speaks with Cdr. William Burke, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)

    SPAIN

    02.08.2026

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Jonas Greer 

    USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Feb. 9, 2026) Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, Rear Adm. Joe Cahill speaks with Cdr. William Burke, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) during a tour of the ship while visiting Naval Station Rota, Spain, Feb.9. The visit included discussions on operational readiness, crew development, and ongoing mission objectives. Paul Ignatius is in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Jonas Greer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Joe Cahill speaks with Cdr. William Burke, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) [Image 2 of 2], by LTJG Jonas Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rear Adm. Joe Cahill speaks with Cdr. William Burke, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    Rear Adm. Joe Cahill presents the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal to Chief Fire Controlman Richard Naber

