Joint Region Marianas graduates 20 new firefighters

Twenty new firefighters joined the ranks of Joint Region Marianas Fire and Emergency Services during a graduation ceremony at the Rihga Royal Laguna Guam Resort in Tamuning, Jan. 16.



JRM maintains comprehensive mutual aid agreements for fire, emergency medical services, and security, among others, fostering cooperation between U.S. Armed Forces and civilian authorities in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.