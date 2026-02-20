POLARIS POINT, Guam (Jan. 21, 2026) – Sailors respond to a simulated security alert during an anti-terrorism drill aboard submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) while in Guam, Jan. 21, 2026. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mario Reyes Villatoro)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2026 22:10
|Photo ID:
|9531637
|VIRIN:
|260121-N-OJ012-2011
|Resolution:
|4829x3219
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Emory S. Land conducts anti-terrorism training [Image 2 of 2], by SN Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.