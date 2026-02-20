(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Emory S. Land conducts anti-terrorism training [Image 2 of 2]

    Emory S. Land conducts anti-terrorism training

    GUAM

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Seaman Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    POLARIS POINT, Guam (Jan. 21, 2026) – Sailors respond to a simulated security alert during an anti-terrorism drill aboard submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) while in Guam, Jan. 21, 2026. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mario Reyes Villatoro)

