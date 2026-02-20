(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th Airborne Division Conducts Deep Attack for JPMRC 26-02 [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    11th Airborne Division Conducts Deep Attack for JPMRC 26-02

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Marshall 

    I Corps

    Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division's Arctic Command, 1-25th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, conduct a deep attack with AH-64E Apache helicopters to enable a follow on air assault as part of JPMRC 26-02. The exercise marked several firsts for the battalion, showcasing its growing role in Arctic aviation operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Marshall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.22.2026 17:43
    Photo ID: 9531492
    VIRIN: 260221-A-OO251-4672
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 16.95 MB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Division Conducts Deep Attack for JPMRC 26-02 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Kylee Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th Airborne Division Conducts Deep Attack for JPMRC 26-02
    11th Airborne Division Conducts Deep Attack for JPMRC 26-02
    11th Airborne Division Conducts Deep Attack for JPMRC 26-02
    11th Airborne Division Conducts Deep Attack for JPMRC 26-02
    11th Airborne Division Conducts Deep Attack for JPMRC 26-02
    11th Airborne Division Conducts Deep Attack for JPMRC 26-02
    11th Airborne Division Conducts Deep Attack for JPMRC 26-02

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery