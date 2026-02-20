11th Airborne Division Conducts Deep Attack for JPMRC 26-02

Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division's Arctic Command, 1-25th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, conduct a deep attack with AH-64E Apache helicopters to enable a follow on air assault as part of JPMRC 26-02. The exercise marked several firsts for the battalion, showcasing its growing role in Arctic aviation operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Marshall)
