Frank E. Petersen Jr. Conducts Routine Operations

U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Justin Bowen, senior enlisted leader of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), writes down stressors to let go of during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation event in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 14, 2026. Frank E. Petersen Jr. is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christian Kibler)