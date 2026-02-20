(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Contingency Response Group earns Governor’s Outstanding Unit Citation

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Brig. Gen. Bruce Bancroft, left, the Kentucky National Guard’s assistant adjutant general for Air, presents Col. Aaron Zamora, commander of the 123rd Contingency Response Group, with the Kentucky Governor’s Outstanding Unit Citation during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Dec. 14. The award recognizes the group’s exceptional service to citizens across the state and nation from August 2024 to March 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 02.22.2026 11:53
    Photo ID: 9531158
    VIRIN: 251214-Z-DI861-1034
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Outstanding Unit Award

