Brig. Gen. Bruce Bancroft, left, the Kentucky National Guard’s assistant adjutant general for Air, presents Col. Aaron Zamora, commander of the 123rd Contingency Response Group, with the Kentucky Governor’s Outstanding Unit Citation during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Dec. 14. The award recognizes the group’s exceptional service to citizens across the state and nation from August 2024 to March 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2026 11:53
|Photo ID:
|9531158
|VIRIN:
|251214-Z-DI861-1034
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Contingency Response Group earns Governor’s Outstanding Unit Citation, by MSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
