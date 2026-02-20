Contingency Response Group earns Governor’s Outstanding Unit Citation

The Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Contingency Response Group has been recognized for exceptional achievement, earning the Kentucky Governor’s Outstanding Unit Citation.



The award, bestowed during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base here Dec. 14, recognizes the group’s service to citizens across the state and nation from August 2024 to March 2025.



During this period, Kentucky Guard Airmen carried out complex operations on three continents, including missions that rescued 303 Kentuckians from a life-threatening flood and helped victims recover following Hurricane Milton.



“Their logistical expertise enabled the rapid deployment of critical rescue assets, and their collaboration with partner agencies ensured aid reached those in need,” according to the award citation.



The Airmen also executed multiple missions in support of the president of the United States in South America and Africa.



“The operational tempo of the 123rd CRG is incredibly fast,” said Col. Aaron Zamora, group commander. “Our Airmen serve quietly and professionally, often behind the scenes, yet consistently deliver when it matters the most.



“This award reflects their skill, speed, leadership and selfless commitment to the people of Kentucky and our nation. I am deeply proud of their dedication and grateful for the sacrifices they and their families make every day.”

