USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Conducts General Quarters Drill

U.S. Navy Fireman Lance Pfender, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), mans the hose during a general quarters drill in the Red Sea, Feb. 17, 2026. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Wendy Arauz)