U.S Air Force Senior Airman Malachi Paiz, a medic with 150th Medical Group, fires a M17 pistol during exercise Sentry South 26-2 at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 21, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Cliffaniqua Mcintosh)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2026 17:35
|Photo ID:
|9530712
|VIRIN:
|160117-A-NM902-6553
|Resolution:
|5472x3072
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sentry South 26-2 M17 range [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Cliffaniqua Mcintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.