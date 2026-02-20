USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Conducts Routine Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Caleb Lebreton, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), conducts preservation aboard the ship in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 14, 2026. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Wendy Arauz)