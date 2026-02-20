USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Departs Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Garret Walker, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), stands a force protection watch as the ship departs Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 15, 2026. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Wendy Arauz)