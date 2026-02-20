Navy Region Hawaii Federal Fire Department hosts Recruit Graduation Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM – Commander, Navy Region Hawaii's (CNRH) Federal Fire Department (FFD) hosted a graduation ceremony for firefighter recruits at Hickam Tradewinds ballroom on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Feb. 20, 2026. Eighteen firefighter recruits graduated after completing a 26-week firefighter recruit drill training at the Hickam Fire Training Facility. The Navy has 13 Federal Fire Department stations distributed across every Department of Defense installation on Oahu. Nearly 300 civilian men and women provide fire and emergency services and support the State of Hawaii Airports Division, Honolulu Fire Department, and City and County of Honolulu EMS Division with mutual aid response. Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii, and its mission is to support the readiness of the fleet and warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)