    Centaur Loose [Image 3 of 4]

    Centaur Loose

    GERMANY

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Capt. Khalil Kimble 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade shoot the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System for their Artillery Table VI in Grafenwöhr, Germany, February 19, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Khalil Kimble)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 08:50
    Photo ID: 9528458
    VIRIN: 260219-A-UH015-3950
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.74 MB
    Location: DE
    This work, Centaur Loose [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Khalil Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    V Corps
    Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)
    Stronger Together
    US Army
    Department of War (DOW)

