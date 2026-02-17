McFaul Conducts Routine Operations

U.S. Sailors conduct small boat operations as part of a man overboard drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 13, 2026. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)
