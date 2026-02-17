(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    McFaul Conducts Routine Operations [Image 2 of 3]

    McFaul Conducts Routine Operations

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    02.13.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Fields 

    USS McFaul (DDG 74)

    U.S. Sailors conduct small boat operations as part of a man overboard drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 13, 2026. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 08:16
    Photo ID: 9528436
    VIRIN: 260213-N-PE072-1056
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, McFaul Conducts Routine Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

