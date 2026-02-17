(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maintenance Best by Test [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Maintenance Best by Test

    GERMANY

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Masani 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade finishes the 6-mile ruck march during the Maintenance Best by Test on Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, February 18, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Masani.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 07:06
    Photo ID: 9528398
    VIRIN: 260218-A-FV695-8199
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.53 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance Best by Test [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Matthew Masani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maintenance Best by Test
    Maintenance Best by Test
    Maintenance Best by Test
    Maintenance Best by Test

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery