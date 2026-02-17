Alabama National Guard leaders visit the 214th Military Police Company in Europe

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Alabama National Guard Brig. Gen. Michael Izzo, commander of Task Force Warrior, smiles for a photo during his visit to Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Feb. 12, 2026. The engagement aimed to boost morale and recognize the Soldier's contributions to regional security and NATO interoperability. The visit also allowed Izzo to build stronger connections with regional and Garrison partners in Poland and Bulgaria. (Courtesy Photo)