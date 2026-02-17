(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    4-2 AB Apache Aerial Gunnery

    4-2 AB Apache Aerial Gunnery

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Geonwoo Park 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division conduct Apache Aerial Gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Jan. 26–30, 2025. The gunnery certifies AH-64 Apache aircrews on weapons employment and crew coordination during day and night conditions, ensuring mission-ready aviation forces across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. GeonWoo Park)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 22:58
    This work, 4-2 AB Apache Aerial Gunnery [Image 5 of 5], by Geonwoo Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

