Maj. Gen. Brian Wolford Meets with Commanders at Marine Corps Base Hawaii

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Brian N. Wolford, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, addresses senior leadership during a commanders’ conference at Marine Corps Base Hawaii on Feb. 13, 2026. Marine Corps leaders from the Indo-Pacific gathered at the conference for briefings to strengthen readiness, enhance regional presence, and better coordinate across the joint force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Marcos Alvarado)