Maj. Gen. Brian Wolford Meets with Commanders at Marine Corps Base Hawaii

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Brian N. Wolford, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, addresses senior leadership during a commanders’ conference at Marine Corps Base Hawaii on Feb. 13, 2026. Marine Corps leaders from the Indo-Pacific gathered at the conference for briefings to strengthen readiness, enhance regional presence, and better coordinate across the joint force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Marcos Alvarado)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 22:29
|Photo ID:
|9528034
|VIRIN:
|260213-M-CZ543-1118
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|352.8 KB
|Location:
|KAILUA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
