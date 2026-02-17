(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Alaska Army National Guard rescues overdue snowmachiner in remote area north of Bethel [Image 1 of 3]

    Alaska Army National Guard rescues overdue snowmachiner in remote area north of Bethel

    BETHEL, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard   

    An Alaska Army National Guard aircrew assigned to Bethel conduct a search and rescue mission to locate and extract an overdue snowmachiner during a mission coordinated through the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center in Western Alaska, Feb. 15, 2026. The aircrew searched for approximately three and a half hours, covering more than 100 square miles of terrain before eventually locating the individual about 110 miles north of Bethel, roughly 30 miles east of his last known location. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Nick Lime)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard rescues overdue snowmachiner in remote area north of Bethel [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska Army National Guard
    Army Aviaition
    Team Alaska

