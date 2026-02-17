Camp Blaz hosts meet and greet for NAVFAC transition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members and civilians line up for food during a potluck meet and greet to celebrate employees of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command transitioning to join Navy Installations Command. As our collective talent continues to grow, so does our strength in delivering the mission with unity, professionalism, and purpose. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)