Service members and civilians line up for food during a potluck meet and greet to celebrate employees of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command transitioning to join Navy Installations Command. As our collective talent continues to grow, so does our strength in delivering the mission with unity, professionalism, and purpose. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 20:08
|Photo ID:
|9527820
|VIRIN:
|260219-M-YQ372-1047
|Resolution:
|2400x1601
|Size:
|783.11 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
This work, Camp Blaz hosts meet and greet for NAVFAC transition [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Ryan Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.