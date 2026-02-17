(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Blaz hosts meet and greet for NAVFAC transition [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Camp Blaz hosts meet and greet for NAVFAC transition

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Little 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    Service members and civilians line up for food during a potluck meet and greet to celebrate employees of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command transitioning to join Navy Installations Command. As our collective talent continues to grow, so does our strength in delivering the mission with unity, professionalism, and purpose. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 20:08
    Photo ID: 9527820
    VIRIN: 260219-M-YQ372-1047
    Resolution: 2400x1601
    Size: 783.11 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Blaz hosts meet and greet for NAVFAC transition [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Ryan Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Blaz hosts meet and greet for NAVFAC transition
    Camp Blaz hosts meet and greet for NAVFAC transition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Potluck
    MCB Camp Blaz
    CNIC
    USMC
    Meet &amp; Greet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery