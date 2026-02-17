U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jason Afong, Reserve Component Sailor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (June 15, 2018) – U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jason Afong, a Reserve Component Sailor, participates in a field training exercise with Amphibious Construction Battalion ONE (ACB-1) at Camp Pendleton, California. The training was part of his Navy Reserve Annual Training (AT), a critical component for maintaining warfighting readiness across the force. (Courtesy Photo)