U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jason Afong, Reserve Component Sailor

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (June 15, 2018) – U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jason Afong, a Reserve Component Sailor, participates in a field training exercise with Amphibious Construction Battalion ONE (ACB-1) at Camp Pendleton, California. The training was part of his Navy Reserve Annual Training (AT), a critical component for maintaining warfighting readiness across the force. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2018
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 18:18
|Photo ID:
|9527741
|VIRIN:
|180615-N-DJ346-8481
|Resolution:
|720x960
|Size:
|199.04 KB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
