    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jason Afong, Reserve Component Sailor [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jason Afong, Reserve Component Sailor

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2018

    Photo by Donald Randall 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (June 15, 2018) – U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jason Afong, a Reserve Component Sailor, participates in a field training exercise with Amphibious Construction Battalion ONE (ACB-1) at Camp Pendleton, California. The training was part of his Navy Reserve Annual Training (AT), a critical component for maintaining warfighting readiness across the force. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2018
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 18:18
    Photo ID: 9527741
    VIRIN: 180615-N-DJ346-8481
    Resolution: 720x960
    Size: 199.04 KB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jason Afong, Reserve Component Sailor [Image 2 of 2], by Donald Randall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jason Afong, Reserve Component Sailor
    Command Photo CDR Jason Afong

