U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment prepare to enter and clear a room during the Intermediate Location (ILOC) event held at Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 10, 2026. ILOC is a pre-deployment event to ensure combat readiness, emphasizing small-unit leadership roles and responsibilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Claire Cheney)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 17:46
|Photo ID:
|9527726
|VIRIN:
|260210-M-AV282-1241
|Resolution:
|5752x3835
|Size:
|4.74 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines with 25th Marine Regiment Conduct MOUT Training [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Claire Cheney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.