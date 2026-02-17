(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines with 25th Marine Regiment Conduct MOUT Training

    Marines with 25th Marine Regiment Conduct MOUT Training

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Claire Cheney 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment prepare to enter and clear a room during the Intermediate Location (ILOC) event held at Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 10, 2026. ILOC is a pre-deployment event to ensure combat readiness, emphasizing small-unit leadership roles and responsibilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Claire Cheney)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 17:46
    Photo ID: 9527726
    VIRIN: 260210-M-AV282-1241
    Resolution: 5752x3835
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with 25th Marine Regiment Conduct MOUT Training [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Claire Cheney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Marines
    MOUNT
    MFR
    Training
    Deployment
    Reserves

