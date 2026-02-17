Marines with 25th Marine Regiment Conduct MOUT Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment prepare to enter and clear a room during the Intermediate Location (ILOC) event held at Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 10, 2026. ILOC is a pre-deployment event to ensure combat readiness, emphasizing small-unit leadership roles and responsibilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Claire Cheney)