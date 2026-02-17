Heading Back

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pvt. Jordan Williams, a quartermaster chemical equipment repairer representing the Tifton-based 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, swims towards the finish line during the Combat Water Survial Training event of the 2026 78th Troop Command-78th Aviation Troop Command Joint Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 19, 2026 at the Cobb Aquatic Center, Marietta, Georgia. The competion demonstrates the the readiness and lethality of the 78th Troop Command and 78th Aviation Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)