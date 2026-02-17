Heading Back

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pvt. Jordan Williams, a quartermaster chemical equipment repairer representing the Tifton-based 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, swims towards the finish line during the Combat Water Survial Training event of the 2026 78th Troop Command-78th Aviation Troop Command Joint Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 19, 2026 at the Cobb Aquatic Center, Marietta, Georgia. The competion demonstrates the the readiness and lethality of the 78th Troop Command and 78th Aviation Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 17:42
    VIRIN: 260219-Z-KE355-6189
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
    78th Troop Command
    78th Aviation Troop Command
    National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    78TCBWC2026
    Combat Water Survial Training

