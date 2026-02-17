AFSOUTH strengthens Argentine air force F-16 integration through Peace Condor program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Gavitt, Air Forces Southern command surgeon, center, and the Fuerza Aérea Argentina (FAA) pose for a photo in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, at Morris Air National Guard Base, Arizona, Jan. 9, 2026. During the visit, AFSOUTH connected the FAA delegation with subject matter experts across multiple mission areas, including infrastructure, weapons systems and aerospace medicine, to support the development of a comprehensive and sustainable F-16 program for the partner nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)