    AFSOUTH strengthens Argentine air force F-16 integration through Peace Condor program [Image 5 of 5]

    AFSOUTH strengthens Argentine air force F-16 integration through Peace Condor program

    TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Gavitt, Air Forces Southern command surgeon, center, and the Fuerza Aérea Argentina (FAA) pose for a photo in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, at Morris Air National Guard Base, Arizona, Jan. 9, 2026. During the visit, AFSOUTH connected the FAA delegation with subject matter experts across multiple mission areas, including infrastructure, weapons systems and aerospace medicine, to support the development of a comprehensive and sustainable F-16 program for the partner nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 17:16
    Photo ID: 9527629
    VIRIN: 260109-F-DX569-1069
    Resolution: 7000x5000
    Size: 7.87 MB
    Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
    This work, AFSOUTH strengthens Argentine air force F-16 integration through Peace Condor program [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFSOUTH strengthens Argentine air force F-16 integration through Peace Condor program

