K9 Companions

U.S. Army Spc. Marcus Moss, a military working dog handler assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, kneels with his military working dog, Yyegua, at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 4, 2026. Routine training and handling reinforce the working relationship and readiness required for military working dog team operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)