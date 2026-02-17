(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    K9 Companions [Image 17 of 24]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    K9 Companions

    GERMANY

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Marcus Moss, a military working dog handler assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, kneels with his military working dog, Yyegua, at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 4, 2026. Routine training and handling reinforce the working relationship and readiness required for military working dog team operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 16:42
    Photo ID: 9527590
    VIRIN: 260204-A-PT551-7574
    Resolution: 7057x5041
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K9 Companions [Image 24 of 24], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Working Dog Handler
    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    StrongerTogether
    Ever Vigilant
    First in Support
    SwordOfFreedom

