U.S. Army Spc. Marcus Moss, a military working dog handler assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, kneels with his military working dog, Yyegua, at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 4, 2026. Routine training and handling reinforce the working relationship and readiness required for military working dog team operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 16:42
|Photo ID:
|9527590
|VIRIN:
|260204-A-PT551-7574
|Resolution:
|7057x5041
|Size:
|5.76 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, K9 Companions [Image 24 of 24], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.