    624th ASTS conducts tactical combat casualty care training

    624th ASTS conducts tactical combat casualty care training

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoriya Tarakanova 

    624th Regional Support Group

    Flight doctors and aeromedical technicians assigned to the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron conduct tactical combat casualty care training at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 8, 2026. The exercise enhances medical personnel’s readiness to deliver life saving care in contested and austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victoriya Tarakanova)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 13:48
    Photo ID: 9527199
    VIRIN: 260208-F-JE574-9104
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 624th ASTS conducts tactical combat casualty care training [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Victoriya Tarakanova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tactical combat casualty care training
    624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron
    624th Regional Support Group
    medical

