Commander U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Navy Space Command, U.S. 10th Fleet Speaks at the 2026 DON CIO Digital Warfighting Symposium

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 9, 2026) Vice Admiral Heidi Berg, Commander of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Navy Space Command and U.S. 10th Fleet, delivers remarks on Operational Perspective at the Department of the Navy's Digital Warfighting Symposium in San Diego February 9, 2026. U.S. Fleet Cyber Command is responsible for Navy information network operations, offensive and defensive cyberspace operations, space operations, and signals intelligence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Ruple)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 13:44
|Photo ID:
|9527198
|VIRIN:
|260209-N-SC038-1004
|Resolution:
|2048x1463
|Size:
|654.12 KB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
