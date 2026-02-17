Cpl. Erin Porras Reenlistment Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Erin Porras, a Marine with Headquarters Company, Headquarters and Service Battalion reenlist for four more years of active service on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 19, 2026. The reenlistment ceremony serves to highlight Marines who continue their service, and it reaffirms the core values of honor, courage, and commitment to the Corps and to the nation.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)