U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Erin Porras, a Marine with Headquarters Company, Headquarters and Service Battalion reenlist for four more years of active service on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 19, 2026. The reenlistment ceremony serves to highlight Marines who continue their service, and it reaffirms the core values of honor, courage, and commitment to the Corps and to the nation.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 13:38
|Photo ID:
|9527177
|VIRIN:
|260219-M-JM917-1009
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.72 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cpl. Erin Porras Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.