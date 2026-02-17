(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Child of SSP Employee Meets Professional Hockey Player and Olympian [Image 2 of 2]

    Child of SSP Employee Meets Professional Hockey Player and Olympian

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Strategic Systems Programs

    Madison Stepanchick (center right), the daughter of Strategic Systems Programs’ Missile Branch Head Capt. Justin Stepanchick, stands with Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) player and U.S. Olympian Hayley Scamurra (center) right before face-off at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., on Jan. 18, 2026. The local U-12 NYH Girls team, which Capt. Stepanchick coaches, escorted the Montreal Victoire onto the ice. The hockey game was part of the PWHL’s Takeover Tour and set an attendance record, welcoming more than 17,000 hockey enthusiasts to the arena.

    Scamurra is currently competing at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics, representing the U.S. Women’s National Hockey Team. (U.S. Navy photo provided by the Washington Capitals)

    This work, Child of SSP Employee Meets Professional Hockey Player and Olympian [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Child of SSP Employee Meets Professional Hockey Player and U.S. Olympian
    Child of SSP Employee Meets Professional Hockey Player and Olympian

