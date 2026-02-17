(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WRAIR-West hosted IPCFEx to further military fitness research and performance optimization collaboration [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    WRAIR-West hosted IPCFEx to further military fitness research and performance optimization collaboration

    UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    In December 2025, WRAIR-West hosted a delegation from the Brazilian Army Research Institute of Physical Fitness (known in Brazilian Portuguese as IPCFEx) and Physical Education College (known in Brazilian Portuguese as EsEFEx) at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. This visit was part of an ongoing and expanding information exchange related to military health, fitness, and performance optimization. WRAIR-West spearheaded numerous engagements for the delegation, including the I Corps Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) Area Support Team, the Traumatic Brain Injury & Intrepid Spirit Center, the 17th Field Artillery Brigade, and Madigan Army Medical Center. This photo has been edited.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 12:04
    Photo ID: 9526956
    VIRIN: 251210-A-A1902-1008
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WRAIR-West hosted IPCFEx to further military fitness research and performance optimization collaboration [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WRAIR-West hosted IPCFEx to further military fitness research and performance optimization collaboration
    WRAIR-West hosted IPCFEx to further military fitness research and performance optimization collaboration
    WRAIR-West hosted IPCFEx to further military fitness research and performance optimization collaboration
    WRAIR-West hosted IPCFEx to further military fitness research and performance optimization collaboration
    WRAIR-West hosted IPCFEx to further military fitness research and performance optimization collaboration
    WRAIR-West hosted IPCFEx to further military fitness research and performance optimization collaboration
    WRAIR-West hosted IPCFEx to further military fitness research and performance optimization collaboration
    WRAIR-West hosted IPCFEx to further military fitness research and performance optimization collaboration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery