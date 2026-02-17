WRAIR-West hosted IPCFEx to further military fitness research and performance optimization collaboration

In December 2025, WRAIR-West hosted a delegation from the Brazilian Army Research Institute of Physical Fitness (known in Brazilian Portuguese as IPCFEx) and Physical Education College (known in Brazilian Portuguese as EsEFEx) at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. This visit was part of an ongoing and expanding information exchange related to military health, fitness, and performance optimization. WRAIR-West spearheaded numerous engagements for the delegation, including the I Corps Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) Area Support Team, the Traumatic Brain Injury & Intrepid Spirit Center, the 17th Field Artillery Brigade, and Madigan Army Medical Center. This photo has been edited.
