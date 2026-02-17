(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Green Standard: Bamford Dining Facility helps power Fort Bliss [Image 4 of 4]

    The Green Standard: Bamford Dining Facility helps power Fort Bliss

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    David Baker, an AFD & BCI food service contract professional, prepares Brussels sprouts in the main kitchen of the Bamford Dining Facility at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 30, 2026. Baker, a veteran with 13 years of military culinary experience and 29 years of civilian service, helps support the Army’s “Go for Green” initiative by providing high-performance, nutritious options to fuel Soldier readiness. “[In the Army,] not every Soldier gets a hot meal everyday," Baker said. "When they come here to Bamford, we strive to make sure they're taken care of.” The "Go for Green" program is a Department-wide effort to ensure Soldiers have access to healthy options that meet the rigors of military life.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 11:56
    Photo ID: 9526941
    VIRIN: 260130-A-KV967-1013
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 875.62 KB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    This work, The Green Standard: Bamford Dining Facility helps power Fort Bliss [Image 4 of 4], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Culinary
    Food Preparation
    Bamford DFAC
    Fort Bliss
    1st Armored Division
    Kitchen

