The Green Standard: Bamford Dining Facility helps power Fort Bliss

David Baker, an AFD & BCI food service contract professional, prepares Brussels sprouts in the main kitchen of the Bamford Dining Facility at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 30, 2026. Baker, a veteran with 13 years of military culinary experience and 29 years of civilian service, helps support the Army’s “Go for Green” initiative by providing high-performance, nutritious options to fuel Soldier readiness. “[In the Army,] not every Soldier gets a hot meal everyday," Baker said. "When they come here to Bamford, we strive to make sure they're taken care of.” The "Go for Green" program is a Department-wide effort to ensure Soldiers have access to healthy options that meet the rigors of military life.