David Baker, an AFD & BCI food service contract professional, prepares Brussels sprouts in the main kitchen of the Bamford Dining Facility at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 30, 2026. Baker, a veteran with 13 years of military culinary experience and 29 years of civilian service, helps support the Army’s “Go for Green” initiative by providing high-performance, nutritious options to fuel Soldier readiness. “[In the Army,] not every Soldier gets a hot meal everyday," Baker said. "When they come here to Bamford, we strive to make sure they're taken care of.” The "Go for Green" program is a Department-wide effort to ensure Soldiers have access to healthy options that meet the rigors of military life.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 11:56
|Photo ID:
|9526941
|VIRIN:
|260130-A-KV967-1013
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|875.62 KB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Green Standard: Bamford Dining Facility helps power Fort Bliss [Image 4 of 4], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.