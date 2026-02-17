(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Santa visits 150 SOW [Image 1 of 6]

    Santa visits 150 SOW

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Butterfield 

    150th Special Operations Wing

    Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped by the 150th Special Operations Wing, New Mexico Air National Guard, during December drill to spread holiday cheer to kids of all ages. There were also games, activities and gifts to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all!

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 10:13
